SEC officials hold meeting on civic poll preparedness with cops, municipal authorities

Polls had to be postponed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.The civic bodies are currently being run by state-appointed board of administrators.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:31 IST
Senior officials of the State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday held a meeting on civic poll preparedness with police commissioners of Kolkata and Howrah and representatives of municipal corporations in the two districts.

The SEC has recently given its nod for conducting elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) on December 19.

The commission is likely to call an all-party meeting on November 20.

''We held discussions with the police commissioners of Kolkata and Howrah on poll preparedness. Municipal commissioners of Howrah and Kolkata were also present at the meeting. Tomorrow, we will have another meeting with the state chief secretary and home secretary,'' an official of the SEC said.

Elections to KMC, along with 112 other municipalities and municipal corporations, have been due since April-May 2020. Polls had to be postponed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The civic bodies are currently being run by state-appointed board of administrators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

