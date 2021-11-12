Left Menu

BJP MP suggests including sign language interpreter for Sansad TV during upcoming Parliament session

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Mahesh Poddar on Friday wrote a letter to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu and suggested the inclusion of a sign language interpreter in Sansad TV for the upcoming Winter session of Parliament and thereafter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:54 IST
BJP MP suggests including sign language interpreter for Sansad TV during upcoming Parliament session
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Mahesh Poddar on Friday wrote a letter to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu and suggested the inclusion of a sign language interpreter in Sansad TV for the upcoming Winter session of Parliament and thereafter. Poddar, in the letter, said, "I...suggest including a sign language interpreter in Sansad TV for the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament and thereafter."

Sansad TV was launched in September 2021 as the "new voice of the Parliament". The Government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi had given the clarion call of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' as an ideal to pursue. "...Sansad TV was recently conceived as a crucial medium of political literacy in the country by amalgamating the previous two channels. Around 19 per cent of the disabled in India suffer from hearing disabilities, therefore, it would go a long way if Sansad TV includes a sign language interpreter for its shows and live telecast, particularly when we are looking ahead to a Winter Session of the Parliament in some weeks," his letter read.

Poddar, in his letter, cited the example of Parliament of the United Kingdom (UK) and said that even internationally, a special show for the hearing impaired is held to connect them with Parliamentary developments. "Our Parliament has always been a space for quality debates and discussions since pre-independence on key issues and it is imperative at our end to make sure every section of the society can engage with it equally and meaningfully," Poddar said while hoping that the suggestion is deliberated upon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021