COP26 head Sharma hopes summit texts will be adopted later on Friday

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:55 IST
Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma, said he hoped nations at the United Nations climate summit would adopt texts later on Friday.

"My intention is to publish clean versions of relevant texts later today for parties careful consideration and, ultimately, I hope adoption tonight," he told the Glasgow summit, which is slated to end on Friday but is expected to run over time.

