Salman Khurshid's book: Cong has hatred towards Hindus, says Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant on Friday accused the Congress of having hatred towards Hindus.His comments came against the backdrop of a new book by Congress leader Salman Khurshid comparing Hindutva with the jihadist Islam of terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram.Congress can stoop to any level to appease a particular section.
Lashing out at P Chidambaram, who released the book, Sawant said the ''people of Goa will not take these insults lying down''.
Chidambaram is the Congress poll campaign in charge for Goa. State Assembly polls are to be held in early 2022.
