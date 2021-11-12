Salman Khurshid's book: Cong has hatred towards Hindus, says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant on Friday accused the Congress of having ''hatred'' towards Hindus.

His comments came against the backdrop of a new book by Congress leader Salman Khurshid comparing Hindutva with the jihadist Islam of terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram.

''Congress can stoop to any level to appease a particular section. Apart from votes, it comes out of their hatred towards the Hindus. Salman Khurshid's book is an insult to the Hindu community,'' Sawant tweeted.

Lashing out at P Chidambaram, who released the book, Sawant said the ''people of Goa will not take these insults lying down''.

Chidambaram is the Congress poll campaign in charge for Goa. State Assembly polls are to be held in early 2022.

