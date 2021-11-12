Left Menu

Salman Khurshid's book: Cong has hatred towards Hindus, says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant on Friday accused the Congress of having hatred towards Hindus.His comments came against the backdrop of a new book by Congress leader Salman Khurshid comparing Hindutva with the jihadist Islam of terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram.Congress can stoop to any level to appease a particular section.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:13 IST
Salman Khurshid's book: Cong has hatred towards Hindus, says Goa CM
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant on Friday accused the Congress of having ''hatred'' towards Hindus.

His comments came against the backdrop of a new book by Congress leader Salman Khurshid comparing Hindutva with the jihadist Islam of terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram.

''Congress can stoop to any level to appease a particular section. Apart from votes, it comes out of their hatred towards the Hindus. Salman Khurshid's book is an insult to the Hindu community,'' Sawant tweeted.

Lashing out at P Chidambaram, who released the book, Sawant said the ''people of Goa will not take these insults lying down''.

Chidambaram is the Congress poll campaign in charge for Goa. State Assembly polls are to be held in early 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021