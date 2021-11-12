Left Menu

'My book is for Hindu-Muslim unity; those who want to politicise, will do,' says Salman Khurshid

Amid the controversy over his recent book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya', Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid on Friday said that he had written the tome to promote Hindu-Muslim unity and to make people understand that the Supreme Court verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi at Ayodhya was a good decision.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:17 IST
'My book is for Hindu-Muslim unity; those who want to politicise, will do,' says Salman Khurshid
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the controversy over his recent book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya', Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid on Friday said that he had written the tome to promote Hindu-Muslim unity and to make people understand that the Supreme Court verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi at Ayodhya was a good decision. "Whoever wants to politicise, will do so and whoever wants to write a book, will write. My book is for Hindu-Muslim unity and making people understand that Supreme Court verdict (on Ayodhya) is a good verdict," Khurshid told ANI.

On Wednesday, former union minister Salman Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for allegedly "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times". Khurshid's book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court's landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. Senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".

Reacting sharply over the excepts of the book, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said that the Congress party's attack on Hinduism is not a coincidence but an experiment. He alleged that the nature of Congress is to attack Hinduism whenever they get a chance. Meanwhile, two Delhi lawyers have filed complaints on Thursday with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book.

The development comes at a time when seven states in the country namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are slated to go for assembly elections in the year 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021