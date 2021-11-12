Malicious attempts being made to push J-K's youth into drug abuse: LG

Malicious attempts are being made to push Jammu and Kashmir's youth into drug abuse to keep them away from the mainstream, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha claimed on Friday and resolved to give a befitting reply to ''narco-terrorism''.

Addressing the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' awards ceremony held at SKICC Srinagar virtually, he said drug abuse has emerged as one of the most serious social problems around the globe which is tearing apart the social fabric.

The award ceremony was organised to acknowledge the contributions of district administrations, NGOs, and volunteers in eradicating the drug menace. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar conferred Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan awards under different categories.

Sinha extended his sincere gratitude to Union minister for his cooperation and support to the mass movement against drug abuse in 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

''Malicious attempts are being made to push Jammu and Kashmir's youth into drugs, keeping them away from the mainstream. Let us all reaffirm our resolve and take a firm stance against drug abuse by giving a befitting reply to narco-terrorism and bring back the misguided youth to the mainstream,'' Sinha said.

He said the Union Territory administration is making dedicated efforts through its action plans, innovative prevention and rehabilitation strategies, besides creating supportive infrastructure and continuous awareness dissemination to eradicate the drug menace from Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha advised the youth to move ahead, participate in the development process and be role models for others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paved the way for combating drug abuse through the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction in 2018. It is having a great impact in rooting out the evil from the society, the L-G said.

He also underlined the importance of implementing multi-pronged strategies like effective prevention strategies based on the community level and having an awaked social setting. ''Now is the time for more synergized and comprehensive efforts to fight drug menace,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)