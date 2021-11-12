J-K passing through a most difficult phase: Gupta

National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta on Friday said Jammu and Kashmir was passing through a “most difficult” phase and asked the partymen to shoulder responsibilities of steering it to peace and political stability.

He said the people were looking towards the National Conference with hope and, therefore, it is incumbent upon the cadre to meet their aspirations and expectations.

Gupta was speaking after felicitating newly nominated district president of Doda Zaffarullah Rather and welcoming Captain Omkar Nath Bhagat to the party fold along with his supporters at Sher-i-Kashmir Bhavan here.

“National Conference has done a lot in empowering the people politically since its inception by providing a vibrant platform to public-spirited people and ensure their participation in the decision making at all the levels,” he said.

Gupta said the NC is a “natural choice” for all those believing in the secular ethos of Jammu and Kashmir and its inclusiveness.

He hoped that the party cadre would perform their designated role in bringing about harmony in the UT.

