Left Menu

Republican U.S. Sen. Murkowski, who voted to impeach Trump, announces re-election bid

She handily won re-election in 2016. Tshibaka, in a statement on Friday, accused Murkowski of being "an enthusiastic enabler of the radical Biden administration" who "worked against President Trump." Murkowski has raised $4.5 million during this campaign cycle and has $3.2 million cash on hand, compared with Tshibaka's $1.2 million raised and $294,345 cash on hand, according to Open Secrets, which tracks money in politics. In 2017, Murkowski scored a major legislative victory when she won approval of a measure allowing oil and gas drilling in part of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:30 IST
Republican U.S. Sen. Murkowski, who voted to impeach Trump, announces re-election bid

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a three-term Republican who voted to convict President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, announced her bid for re-election on Friday with a nod to bipartisanship.

"I will work with anyone from either party to advance Alaska's priorities and I will always stand up to any politician or special interest that threatens our way of life," Murkowski, 64, said in a video posted on her website. Murkowski, a moderate, was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, in which his supporters attacked Congress in an effort to stop certification of the 2020 election. The Alaska Republican Party later censured Murkowski and pledged to recruit a challenger to oppose her.

Trump, the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, was narrowly acquitted by the Senate. He has blasted Republicans who criticized him for his false claims that he lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden due to voter fraud. Still influential in the Republican Party, Trump has endorsed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-endorses-murkowski-challenger-2022-senate-race-2021-06-18 Murkowski's Republican challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, a former state administration commissioner.

Next year, Murkowski and Tshibaka will run against all Senate candidates in an open, all-party primary. Murkowski, who is seeking a fourth six-year term in the Senate, lost her 2010 primary race only to then run a successful write-in campaign in the general election. She handily won re-election in 2016.

Tshibaka, in a statement on Friday, accused Murkowski of being "an enthusiastic enabler of the radical Biden administration" who "worked against President Trump." Murkowski has raised $4.5 million during this campaign cycle and has $3.2 million cash on hand, compared with Tshibaka's $1.2 million raised and $294,345 cash on hand, according to Open Secrets, which tracks money in politics.

In 2017, Murkowski scored a major legislative victory when she won approval of a measure allowing oil and gas drilling in part of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Biden's Interior Department has since suspended oil and gas leasing pending an environmental review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021