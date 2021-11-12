Left Menu

Varanasi: Amit Shah holds review meet with UP Vidhan Sabha in-charges

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with Vidhan Sabha in-charges of Bharatiya Janata Party in Varanasi on Friday.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:31 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with Vidhan Sabha in-charges of Bharatiya Janata Party in Varanasi on Friday. Shah is on a two-day visit to Purvanchal and reached Varanasi on Friday.

Amit Shah offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present with Shah. Earlier today, Shah paid tribute to Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya at Banaras Hindu University on his death anniversary.

"Considering education as an infallible weapon for the progress of the nation, the thoughts of Malaviya ji, who fought for equality and social justice throughout his life, will continue to inspire the nation for a long time," tweeted Shah. Shah's visit is significant in view of the upcoming high-stake Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as he is considered as the architect of the BJP's turnaround in the state after the party had been reduced to the fourth major electoral group in the 2012 polls.

Soon after taking over as the BJP's national president, the party in 2014 had registered a historic win in 71 out of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking another round of victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated from 2022, where it had stormed to power five years ago with a decisive mandate. The party had, in the 2017 polls, won 312 seats with a vote share of 39.67 per cent. This was followed by a strong electoral performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 62 of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

The next elections are scheduled to be held early next year to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

