The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election on Friday. In the first list, the AAP has announced the names of 10 candidates.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:33 IST
AAP announces 1st list of candidates for Punjab elections
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tweeting the names of candidates, the AAP said, "Breaking News @AAPPunjab announces its 1st list of candidates for upcoming Punjab assembly election #Mission2022 we are ready."

Some of the famous names in the list are Aman Arora, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and Baljinder Kaur from Sunam, Dirba and Talwandi Sabo." (ANI)

