Left Menu

Libya must agree on new electoral law in coming days -Draghi

Libya's rival factions must agree on a new electoral law as soon as possible for a national vote to be held, as planned, on Dec. 24, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 13-11-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:57 IST
Libya must agree on new electoral law in coming days -Draghi
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's rival factions must agree on a new electoral law as soon as possible for a national vote to be held, as planned, on Dec. 24, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. "The Libyans want to vote. ... But there needs to be an electoral law, which is fundamental to holding an election," Draghi told a news conference after co-hosting a summit in Paris on Libya.

"Therefore I hope that this electoral law is drawn up with the agreement of everyone and that everyone gets together, not in the coming weeks, but in the coming days, because it is urgent if you are going to hold elections on Dec. 24."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021