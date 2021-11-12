Libya must agree on new electoral law in coming days -Draghi

Libya's rival factions must agree on a new electoral law as soon as possible for a national vote to be held, as planned, on Dec. 24, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. "The Libyans want to vote. ... But there needs to be an electoral law, which is fundamental to holding an election," Draghi told a news conference after co-hosting a summit in Paris on Libya.

"Therefore I hope that this electoral law is drawn up with the agreement of everyone and that everyone gets together, not in the coming weeks, but in the coming days, because it is urgent if you are going to hold elections on Dec. 24."

