Khurshid’s remarks in book attempt to disturb prevailing bonhomie in country, says Gupta

Senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Friday hit out at Congress leader Salman Khurshid for allegedly comparing terror groups like ISIS and Boko Haram with Hinduism.

He termed it as outrageous and an attempt to disturb the prevailing bonhomie in the country.

In a statement issued here, the senior BJP leader said that the controversial remarks written by Khurshid in his book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’ is nothing but a dangerous bid to bring in discord between different communities.

The so called public representative of the Congress party has shown the country the ugly face of its leadership which is trying to create a wedge between different communities by instigating people through inciting passions making religion the ground, he said.

Gupta said the Congress leader has been badly exposed by his own colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad as he has also criticised the remark by claiming that it is far from reality.

He said the needless statement in the book simply divulges the appeasement policy of the party but the people in the country irrespective of their caste, colour and creed know well that it is only the BJP which can bring about the desirable changes meant for satiating aspirations of the people. The Congress and its ilk are good for nothing as they performed dismally during 70 years of their rule and did nothing except looting the country, he added.

Meanwhile, Gupta and J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina visited the house of crickter Umran Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said Malik has brought laurels to J-K by his ability and grit.

Raina said the cricketer has become an inspiration for others.

He said that the BJP government in the Centre has given equal opportunities to one and all and the discrimination of any sort has been eliminated.

