White House: Biden will participate in tribal nations summit on Monday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 00:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will take part in a tribal nations summit on Monday, the first one since 2016 and the first that has been hosted at the White House, spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.
Biden will address tribal leaders and announce steps to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans, Psaki told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jen Psaki
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Native Americans
Advertisement