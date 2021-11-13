Left Menu

White House: Biden will participate in tribal nations summit on Monday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2021 00:28 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will take part in a tribal nations summit on Monday, the first one since 2016 and the first that has been hosted at the White House, spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Biden will address tribal leaders and announce steps to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans, Psaki told reporters.

