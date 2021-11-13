Infrastructure bill, social spending bills will not add to inflation -White House
Updated: 13-11-2021
The multitrillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and social spending and climate legislation will not add to inflationary pressures, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
Inflation is affecting Americans regardless of political party, Psaki said at a news briefing. The Biden administration is looking at "every tool in our arsenal" to address the rise in gas prices, she added.
