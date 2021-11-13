Libyan leaders will hand over power if elections held on December 24
He was speaking at a news conference after a summit in Paris on Libya. The head of Libya's presidency council, Mohamed al-Menfi, also said if the electoral commission manages to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24, he will hand over power.
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah said on Friday he would hand over power if the electoral process takes place in "a consensual and fair manner". He was speaking at a news conference after a summit in Paris on Libya.
The head of Libya's presidency council, Mohamed al-Menfi, also said if the electoral commission manages to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24, he will hand over power. "There is a consensus on holding the election on Dec. 24," al-Menfi added in the news conference on Friday.
