Left Menu

Libyan leaders will hand over power if elections held on December 24

He was speaking at a news conference after a summit in Paris on Libya. The head of Libya's presidency council, Mohamed al-Menfi, also said if the electoral commission manages to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24, he will hand over power.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-11-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 00:44 IST
Libyan leaders will hand over power if elections held on December 24
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah said on Friday he would hand over power if the electoral process takes place in "a consensual and fair manner". He was speaking at a news conference after a summit in Paris on Libya.

The head of Libya's presidency council, Mohamed al-Menfi, also said if the electoral commission manages to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24, he will hand over power. "There is a consensus on holding the election on Dec. 24," al-Menfi added in the news conference on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021