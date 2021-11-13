Left Menu

Action against EDMC employee for neglect of duty: Mayor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 00:48 IST
A junior-level employee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has been suspended for alleged neglect of duty, its mayor said on Friday.

In a statement, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal also said that necessary instructions have been issued in this connection.

One 'beldar' has been suspended for ''dereliction of duty,'' Aggrawal was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the EDMC.

Corruption and neglect of duty will not be tolerated in the EDMC, he said.

The employee allegedly used to pretend as a junior engineer and threaten people and extort money, he said.

If the junior engineer is found complicit in it, then action will be taken, the mayor said.

Meanwhile, EDMC Leader of Opposition Manoj Kumar Tyagi on Friday held a press conference and alleged that the people were not being allowed to use the mayor's helpline properly.

He called on the helpline in front of the mediapersons, and claimed that appropriate responses are not given to the people on many occasions.

Tyagi alleged that many BJP leaders in the corporation are indulging in corruption. ''People's voices, therefore, are not being heard''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

