Biden says U.S. concerned about situation in Belarus
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was concerned about the situation in Belarus as it faces accusations of encouraging migrants to cross into Poland and Lithuania via its territory. "We think it's a great concern.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 04:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
"We think it's a great concern. We communicated our concern to Russia, we communicated our concern to Belarus," Biden told reporters as he prepared to depart the White House for a weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat. "We think it's a problem."
