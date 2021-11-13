Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

The EU must be prepared to face an increase of migrants trying to enter the bloc, with the arrival of many from the Middle East through Belarus set to continue for a long time, Fabrice Leggeri, director of the EU border agency Frontex, said on Friday. The European Union accuses Minsk of creating the crisis as part of a "hybrid attack" on the bloc - distributing Belarusian visas in the Middle East, flying in the migrants and pushing them to cross the border illegally.

Conservative Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast said on Friday that he does not feel like a "far-right" politician, as he has been called in the press, but rather a candidate "of common sense." With polls showing him neck-and-neck with his left-wing rival ahead of the Nov. 21 election, Kast told a news conference that it was journalists who have labeled him far-right. He said such categories are "old" and that his campaign seeks to break traditional patterns.

Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19. Europe https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/covid-cases-break-records-across-europe-winter-takes-hold-2021-11-04 accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally, the highest levels since April last year when the virus was at its initial peak in Italy.

Ecuador's Attorney General's Office said on Friday that through a local court it had frozen the bank accounts of many business leaders and former government officials, including former President Rafael Correa and members of his administration, who were sentenced last year for breaking campaign finance laws. Correa and 19 others, including his former vice president who is in prison for another corruption case, were accused of accepting $7.5 million in bribes in exchange for public contracts to finance his party's electoral campaigns between 2012 and 2016.

Turkey banned Syrian, Yemeni and Iraqi citizens from flights to Minsk on Friday, potentially closing off one of the main routes that the EU says Belarus has used to fly in migrants by the thousand to engineer a humanitarian crisis on its frontier. Thousands of migrants from the Middle East are sheltering in freezing conditions in the woods on the border between Belarus and EU states Poland and Lithuania, which are refusing to let them cross. Some have already died and there are fears for the safety of the rest as bitter winter conditions settle in.

The United States and Qatar signed an accord on Friday for Qatar to represent U.S. diplomatic interests in Afghanistan, an important signal of possible future direct engagement between Washington and the Taliban after two decades of war. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, signed the agreement making Qatar the U.S. "protecting power" in Afghanistan at a State Department ceremony after holding talks.

The United States and other Western powers expressed grave concern on Friday over the appointment of a new Sudanese ruling council by the general who led last month's coup, saying it complicated efforts to restore a transition to democracy. The United States, Britain, Norway, the European Union and Switzerland also urged the security services to respect the right to free speech "without fear of violence or detention" ahead of protests set for Saturday by critics of the army's move.

Canada's spy service said on Friday it was increasingly concerned about the rise of violent ideologically motivated online rhetoric, which it blamed in part on tensions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said since the start of the pandemic, threats posed by extremists had "evolved with unprecedented multiplicity and fluidity".

Unidentified assailants killed seven police officers and wounded five more in northern Burkina Faso on Friday morning, the government said in a statement. The officers were attacked while on a security mission near Alkoma, between the towns of Dori and Essakane in the far-north Sahel region, the statement said.

Paris paid tribute to UNESCO with an Eiffel Tower light show on Friday to celebrate the 75th birthday of the United Nations' cultural and scientific agency. In a sign of the French capital's friendship towards the organisation it has hosted since 1946, the tower displayed the words "75 years" alongside the UNESCO logo, a stylised Greek temple and "symbol of hope for the creation of a peaceful world," according to the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

