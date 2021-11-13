China's Xi, Biden to meet virtually on Tuesday Asia time - Chinese foreign ministry
Updated: 13-11-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 07:01 IST
China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a virtual summit on Tuesday morning, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday. The leaders will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common interests, said ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
The White House had said on Friday that the two would hold the virtual meeting on Monday night U.S. time to discuss "ways to responsibly manage" bilateral competition and "to work together where our interests align".
