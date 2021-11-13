Himachal Pradesh: Congress to run public awareness campaign from Nov 14-28 to highlight state government's failures

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday informed that the party will run public awareness campaign from November 14 to 28 to highlight the state government's failures. Rathore also congratulated the party workers and leaders for the recent victory of Congress in the recently concluded by-elections wherein the party won three assembly seats in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Rathore said, "The day when our elected MLAs of Congress took an oath to office, neither the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur nor any state minister participated in the event. In a democracy, it is necessary to follow the traditions but the Chief Minister did not bother to follow the tradition." "Congress was successful in taking the issues of the people. After the defeat of the current BJP government in the state in the recently concluded by-polls, inflation and potholes in the roads are visible. Notably, after the defeat, the central and state government immediately reduced the prices of diesel and petrol. However, there has been no reduction in the prices of LPG cylinders. Congress party would take up the issues of the people with more energy after this by-poll victory," he said.

"Congress will run public awareness campaign from November 14 to 28. Under this, a road march will be carried out in all the assembly constituencies here. With this campaign, the failures of the government will be brought to the public," state Congress chief said. Rathore said that on November 19, the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi, the Congress party will start the membership drive. He said that Rajiv Shukla, in-charge of the affairs of the party for Himachal, will participate and the membership drive will continue till March next year.

On November 2, Congress won all the three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh - Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kothkai and Arki - that went to by-polls on October 30. In Fatehpur, Congress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania won against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Baldev Thakur with a margin of 5,789 votes. Pathania secured a total number of 24,449 votes against Thakur who secured 18,660 votes.

According to the Election Commission data on Tuesday, in Arki, Congress candidate Sanjay secured 30,798 votes and won against the BJP candidate Rattan Singh Pal who secured 27,579 votes with a margin of 3,219. In Jubbal-Kotkhai, Congress candidate Rohit Thakur won against the Independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta with a margin of 6,293 votes. Thakur secured 29,955 votes while Bragta secured 23,662 votes. (ANI)

