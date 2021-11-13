Left Menu

Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj praises Modi Govt for 'changing trend' of giving Padma awards

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honoring Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji with Padma Vibhushan posthumously, Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj on Friday said that after the BJP government came to power at the Centre, the 'trend' of determining Padma awardees has changed.

ANI | Udupi (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-11-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 09:52 IST
Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honoring Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji with Padma Vibhushan posthumously, Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj on Friday said that after the BJP government came to power at the Centre, the 'trend' of determining Padma awardees has changed. The Congress leader while addressing a program here yesterday said, "Earlier, there was a trend to award those who applied for the award. But after the Modi government came to power, the trend changed. We must appreciate it if somebody does good work."

The Congress leader further said, "Though I belong to another party (Congress), I am appreciating PM Modi". On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously to Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Matha, Udupi, for his contribution to spiritualism. The award was received by Vishwaprasanna Theertharu. (ANI)

