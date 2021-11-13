Daughter of Philippine President Duterte files candidacy for VP - poll body

The daughter of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte filed her candidacy for the vice presidency by way of substitution, the poll body said on Saturday, ending months of speculation about her 2022 election plans.

The Commission on Election said on its Facebook page the vice presidential candidate of the Lakas-CMD party withdrew her certificate of candidacy and substituting her was Sara-Duterte Carpio.

