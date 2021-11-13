Left Menu

2022 Punjab Assembly Polls: SAD announces 3 more candidates

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced the names of three more candidates for the 2022 Assembly polls.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 13-11-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 11:29 IST
2022 Punjab Assembly Polls: SAD announces 3 more candidates
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced the names of three more candidates for the 2022 Assembly polls. With this, SAD had announced the names of as many as 83 candidates out of the 97 assembly seats it will be contesting from in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The party fielded Sunita Chaudhry from the Balachaur Assembly constituency, Jaspal Singh Bitu Chatha from Patiala Rural and youth leader Bachittar Singh Kohar from Shahkot assembly constituency. "SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Sunita Chaudhry from Balachaur, Jaspal Singh Bitu Chatha from Patiala Rural and youth leader Bachittar Singh Kohar from Shahkot assembly constituency as party candidates. Total 83," said party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

Earlier, SAD informed that former member of ParliamentPrem Singh Chandumajra will contest from Patiala's Ghanaur, while sitting MLA Dilraj Singh Bhundar will seek re-election from Sardulgarh assembly constituency in Mansa district. Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest from his traditional Jalalabad. Pritpal Singh Pali will be the party's candidate from Ludhiana Central. Anil Joshi will contest from Amritsar North and Talbir Singh Gill from Amritsar South.

SAD and BSP formed an alliance in June to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Out of 117 seats in the Punjab assembly, BSP will contest 20 seats and SAD will contest the remaining 97. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021