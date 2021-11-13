Left Menu

Priyanka terms Shah's 'girl could wear jewellery at midnight in UP' remark as 'jumla'

13-11-2021
Priyanka terms Shah's 'girl could wear jewellery at midnight in UP' remark as 'jumla'
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday termed as ''jumla'' Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reported remark that a 16-year-old girl could wear jewellery on the roads in Uttar Pradesh at midnight, and said only women of the state know what they have to contend with every day.

The Congress general secretary shared a media report on Twitter over chain snatching with three women in Kanpur to attack the BJP government in the state.

''The home minister of the country gives the jumla of venturing out while loaded with jewellery, but only the women of UP know what kind of things they have to contend with every day,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''That is why 'ladki hoon ladh sakti hoon' is necessary. So that the participation of women in politics and in making security-related policies increases,'' she said.

Addressing a gathering in UP last month, Shah had lauded the law and order in the state and reportedly said that now a 16-year-old girl could wear jewellery and ride a scooter on the roads of UP at midnight during festivals without any fear.

