TMC names ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro as candidate for bypoll to RS seat from Bengal
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 12:31 IST
The TMC on Saturday named its vice president Luizinho Faleiro as its candidate for the upcoming bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal.
Faleiro, the former chief minister of Goa, had quit the Congress and joined the TMC in September.
''We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament. We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people!'' the TMC said on Twitter.
The RS bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 29.
