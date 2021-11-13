Left Menu

TMC nominates former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday nominated Luizinho Faleiro to the Rajya Sabha, more than a month after former Goa Chief Minister left the Congress to join the party.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-11-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 12:49 IST
Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday nominated Luizinho Faleiro to the Rajya Sabha, more than a month after former Goa Chief Minister left the Congress to join the party. "We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament. We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people!" tweeted the official account of AITC.

In a huge setback to Congress ahead of Goa Assembly elections next year, Faleiro joined Trinamool Congress on September 29 after quitting the Congress party and resigning as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly. At the time of joining TMC, Faleiro said, "Mamata Banerjee has fought and succeeded in stopping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from entering Bengal. She symbolises woman empowerment - she can bring the country back on the track of development and progress."

TMC nominated Faleiro's name for the vacancy created in the Upper House after the exit of TMC member Arpita Ghosh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

