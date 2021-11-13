Left Menu

SAD announces 3 more candidates for Punjab Assembly polls

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-11-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 12:58 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced the names of three more candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

Sunita Chaudhry has been given a poll ticket from the Balachaur seat in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, while Jaspal Singh will contest from the Patiala Rural seat.

Bachittar Singh Kohar will be the SAD nominee from the Shahkot Assembly constituency in Jalandhar district.

''SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Sunita Chaudhry from Balachaur, Jaspal Singh Bitu Chatha from Patiala Rural and youth leader Bachittar Singh Kohar from Shahkot assembly constituency as party candidates. Total 83,'' party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said in a tweet on Saturday.

The SAD has forged an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the upcoming Assembly polls.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two political parties, the Mayawati-led BSP will field candidates from 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the remaining seats will be contested by the SAD.

The Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.

