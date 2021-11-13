Philippines Duterte's long-time aide files candidacy for presidency

Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide, Senator Christopher "Bong" filed his candidacy for presidency on Saturday after withdrawing his application to run for vice president, an official from his political party said.

Melvin Matibag, secretary-general of the ruling PDP-Laban party, announced Go's decision as the senator was filing his papers at the poll body, while being accompanied by Duterte.

