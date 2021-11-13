Left Menu

Philippines Duterte's long-time aide files candidacy for presidency

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:39 IST
Philippines Duterte's long-time aide files candidacy for presidency
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide, Senator Christopher "Bong" filed his candidacy for presidency on Saturday after withdrawing his application to run for vice president, an official from his political party said.

Melvin Matibag, secretary-general of the ruling PDP-Laban party, announced Go's decision as the senator was filing his papers at the poll body, while being accompanied by Duterte.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021