Maha ST bus staff strike: Minister Parab meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 16:29 IST
Maha ST bus staff strike: Minister Parab meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Saturday met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in connection with the MSRTC strike that entered its seventh day.

Employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation have been on strike demanding that the state-run undertaking be merged with the state government, a process that will give them better salaries and greater job security.

State transport department officials indicated that a wage hike and additional facilities to staffers could be considered but merger was a far more difficult proposition as it could trigger similar demands from scores of state-run corporations.

A meeting between Parab and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte as well as senior officials and some BJP leaders is underway in state guest house Sahyadri to break the impasse.

On Friday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had also met Pawar to discuss the MSRTC strike.

