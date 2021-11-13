Amravati violence a ploy to destabilise Maharashtra govt: Sanjay Raut

In a veiled attack on opposition BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the violence in Maharashtra's Amravati and other places is aimed at destabilising the MVA government.

Speaking to reporters here on the Amravati violence wherein a mob hurled stones and damaged shops this morning during a bandh allegedly called by BJP, Raut said the state government is firm in the saddle and that the real faces of the perpetrators of violence will be exposed soon.

The violence on Saturday occurred during the bandh (shutdown) against Friday's stone-pelting incidents during rallies held by Muslim organisations in various districts in protest against the Tripura communal violence.

Later, police imposed a curfew in Amravati city. ''The violence that is taking place in Maharashtra is aimed at destabilising the MVA government. Raising the bogey of violence, they (Opposition) will meet the state governor and write letters to the Union home ministry claiming that the (law and order) situation in Maharashtra is deteriorating. This will happen in future too. But the state government is firm in the saddle,'' Raut said.

The Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress are the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He said the ''real faces'' behind this violence will be exposed in the inquiry of the state Home ministry.

On Friday, various cities in Maharashtra had witnessed stone-pelting during rallies taken out by some Muslim organisations protesting against the purported communal violence in Tripura.

These incidents were reported from Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim and Yavatmal districts.

Raut claimed violence is being perpetrated to deflect the attention of the people from the issue of rising inflation. The Rajya Sabha MP led a march of Shivsainiks against the rising prices of essential commodities and fuel.

He said people are now scared even to share a matchbox whose price has shot up to Rs 2 from earlier 50 paise.

''When we talk about rising prices, the ruling party talks about Pakistan, China, Hindutva and other issues,'' Raut said.

Amid the BJP's demand that the state government cut its tax on petrol and diesel to give relief to people, Raut said the price rise a national issue as oil companies are not owned by a state government.

''BJP leader Smriti Irani had earlier protested against the price hike by carrying LPG cylinders in her hand. She should come to Aurangabad. We will give her 50 empty cylinders for holding a protest,'' he said and described the Union government as like ''Nizamshahi'' (erstwhile rulers of Hyderabad).

He iterated that the Central government was trying to create hurdles for the state government through Central agencies like the ED, CBI, Income Tax department etc. Meanwhile, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has condemned the violence in Amravati.

''I condemn the violence in Tripura as well as in Maharashtra. I want to question those leaders in the state who came to power by taking the votes of Muslims and why they didn't condemn the violence in Tripura. If this violence in Maharashtra is a 'tit for tat' by any political party then this is the example of irresponsibility,'' he said.

