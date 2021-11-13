Left Menu

Congressmen to wear 'Gandhi topis' during Jan Jagran Abhiyan, highlight people's woes: Digvijaya

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said the mass contact campaign will highlight issues like inflation, unemployment and the poor state of the economy, all of which had been brought about by policies of the Narendra Modi government like note ban and flawed GST imposition. Congress leaders will wear Gandhi topis during the Jan Jagran Abhiyan, contact the masses and highlight issues faced by them.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-11-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 16:48 IST
Congressmen to wear 'Gandhi topis' during Jan Jagran Abhiyan, highlight people's woes: Digvijaya
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders will wear 'Gandhi topis' during the party's Jan Jagran Abhiyan that will be held between November 14 and 29 to protest against the Centre's policies that have led to inflation and distress among citizens, Rajya Sabha MP and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Singh said the mass contact campaign will highlight issues like inflation, unemployment and the poor state of the economy, all of which had been brought about by policies of the Narendra Modi government like note ban and flawed GST imposition. ''Congress leaders will wear Gandhi topis during the Jan Jagran Abhiyan, contact the masses and highlight issues faced by them. The focus will be on inflation. When the UPA government handed over power to the NDA in 2014, the economy was in good shape. Now lakhs of medium and small businesses have shut. Crores of people are jobless,'' Singh claimed.

The market capitalisation of big corporate houses has, however, increased abundantly under the Modi regime, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021