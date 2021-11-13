Left Menu

Maha Cong chief Patole accuses BJP of trying to provoke riots ahead of UP polls

The MVA government in Maharashtra is stable despite the BJPs efforts to destablize it, he added.The saffron party wanted to divert peoples attention from issues such as unemployment, price rise, weak economy, Chinas incursions and farmers problems, Patole claimed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 18:28 IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday accused the BJP of conspiring to provoke riots ahead of the next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, fresh violence broke out in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city when stones were pelted at shops during a Bandh (shut-down) allegedly organised by local BJP workers.

The Bandh followed violence during rallies organized by Muslim organizations the day before to condemn the recent communal incidents in Tripura.

Speaking to reporters, Patole said, ''Attempts are being made to instigate riots in Maharashtra.

''The BJP wants to polarize society ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections. People should not fall prey to such tactics. The MVA government in Maharashtra is stable despite the BJP's efforts to destablize it,'' he added.

The saffron party wanted to divert people's attention from issues such as unemployment, price rise, weak economy, China's incursions and farmers' problems, Patole claimed.

