World News Roundup: Jailed Turkish politician's wife sentenced over medical report; Surprise entries create chaos in race to succeed Philippines' Duterte and more

Jailed Turkish politician's wife sentenced over medical report

The wife of prominent jailed Turkish opposition figure Selahattin Demirtas has been sentenced to 2-1/2 years in jail after being found to have provided inaccurate information over a date in a medical report, her lawyers said in a statement. Lawyers for Basak Demirtas, 44, said she was sentenced by a court over an incorrect date on a medical report issued by a doctor in southeastern province of Diyarbakir in 2015, which she passed to her employer while taking sick leave.

Surprise entries create chaos in race to succeed Philippines' Duterte

The Philippines' presidential race got more crowded with the last-minute entry of Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide, in another twist to an election likely to be dominated by powerful family dynasties rather than reforms. Duterte loyalist, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, registered to run for president after withdrawing his application to run for the No. 2 post, pitting himself against several rivals, including the son of late Philippine strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media

Several thousand people rallied in Melbourne against new vaccination mandates on Saturday, with a few comparing the state government to Nazis and calling for violence against politicians, local media said. In Australia, where 83% of people aged 16 and above have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus, nationwide vaccinations are voluntary. But states and territories have mandated vaccinations for many occupations and barred the unvaccinated from activities such as dining out and concerts.

Sudanese security forces use tear gas to disperse anti-coup protests- witnesses

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds in the capital Khartoum on Saturday as protesters gathered for nationwide mass rallies against a military takeover last month, witnesses said. The demonstrations come two days after military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced the formation of a new ruling council that excludes the civilian coalition the military had been sharing power with since 2019.

It's worth it: Pregnant Iraqi woman tells migrants to keep crossing EU border

Umm Malak, 26 and due to give birth in weeks, was willing to go through chest-deep water, hiding in cold forests with her three small daughters in the hopes of giving them a better life in Germany. The Iraqi woman said she did not regret her efforts, even though she said she and her family had been shunted between Polish and Belarusian border guards six times in the last few weeks.

West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain's army chief says

There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain's most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of the defence staff, told Times Radio there was a greater risk of tensions in the new era of a "multipolar world", where governments compete for different objectives and different agendas.

Biden and China's Xi will hold virtual meeting on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, the White House said, talks Washington hopes will create some stability amid increased tensions between the world's two largest economies. It is expected to be the leaders' most extensive meeting under the Biden administration and will follow on from a telephone call between the two on Sept. 9.

Britain suggests climate funding plan as UN negotiators go into overtime

Negotiators took the two-week U.N. climate talks in Scotland into an extra day on Saturday, wrestling with a fresh draft of an agreement intended to give the world a realistic shot at avoiding the worst effects of global warming. Alok Sharma, the British conference president, said he expected COP26 to close on Saturday afternoon with a deal between the almost 200 countries present, ranging from coal- and gas-fuelled superpowers to oil producers and Pacific islands being swallowed by the rise in sea levels.

Putin says any Belarusian move to cut gas flows risks hitting ties

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Belarus had not consulted him before raising the possibility of cutting Russian natural gas flows to Europe, adding that such a move would risk harming ties between Minsk and its key ally Moscow. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened on Thursday to retaliate against any new European Union sanctions against Minsk over a migrant standoff https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/poland-reports-violent-clashes-overnight-migrants-attempt-new-border-breach-2021-11-11 on the Belarus-EU border, suggesting he could halt the transit of gas and other goods via Belarus.

France marks sixth anniversary of terror attacks in Paris

France has marked the sixth anniversary of the night in Paris when Islamic State militants killed 130 people in coordinated strikes against a concert theatre, bars, restaurants and a soccer stadium. Prime Minister Jean Castex and other officials stood in silence to remember the victims of the attacks on the Stade de France stadium, bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall on Nov. 13, 2015.

