Ranaut's freedom comment: Mumbai Cong seeks sedition case against actor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 18:33 IST
Ranaut's freedom comment: Mumbai Cong seeks sedition case against actor
Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap on Saturday submitted a complaint to the Andheri police seeking a sedition case against actor Kangana Ranaut for her statement that the Independence India won in 1947 was ''bheek'' (alms).

At a recent event, she had said the country became truly free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Narendra Modi.

Jagtap told reporters Ranaut had insulted the freedom struggle and those who had made sacrifices in it, adding that, through this complaint, the Congress was voicing the sentiments of millions of citizens.

He also demanded that the Padma Shri given to the actor be taken back.

