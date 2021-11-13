Mahua Moitra appointed TMC’s Goa unit in-charge
- Country:
- India
The TMC, which is looking to expand its footprints nationally, on Saturday appointed firebrand Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra as the state in-charge of the party's Goa unit, months ahead of the assembly polls there.
In a statement, the party said, ''Our honourable chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to appoint Mahua Moitra, (MP, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha) as the state in-charge of AITC Goa unit with immediate effect.'' Earlier in the day, the party nominated former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro for bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal.
Faleiro, who left the Congress to join the Mamata Banerjee camp in September, currently holds the post of TMC vice-president.
Banerjee, the TMC supremo, had visited Goa last month and interacted with party workers and leaders there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis veteran Leander Paes joins Trinamool Congress in presence of West Bengal CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee in Goa.
West Bengal govt allows movement of intra-state trains with 50 per cent seating capacity from Nov 1: Official.
West Bengal govt allows cinema halls, stadiums, restaurants and gyms to operate with 70 per cent capacity from Oct 31: Official.
Bypolls to one Lok Sabha, three Assembly seats in MP tomorrow
Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 29 assembly seats Saturday