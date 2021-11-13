Left Menu

Mahua Moitra appointed TMC’s Goa unit in-charge

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 18:39 IST
Mahua Moitra appointed TMC’s Goa unit in-charge
The TMC, which is looking to expand its footprints nationally, on Saturday appointed firebrand Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra as the state in-charge of the party's Goa unit, months ahead of the assembly polls there.

In a statement, the party said, ''Our honourable chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to appoint Mahua Moitra, (MP, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha) as the state in-charge of AITC Goa unit with immediate effect.'' Earlier in the day, the party nominated former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro for bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Faleiro, who left the Congress to join the Mamata Banerjee camp in September, currently holds the post of TMC vice-president.

Banerjee, the TMC supremo, had visited Goa last month and interacted with party workers and leaders there.

