Left Menu

Exodus of mafia, 'babubalis' come to surrender in UP since Yogi became CM: Amit Shah

Hailing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said there has been an exodus of mafia from Uttar Pradesh and bahubalis come to surrender before the police.

ANI | Basti (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 20:20 IST
Exodus of mafia, 'babubalis' come to surrender in UP since Yogi became CM: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Basti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hailing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said there has been an exodus of mafia from Uttar Pradesh and bahubalis come to surrender before the police. "After Yogi ji became the Chief Minister, there has been an exodus of mafia from Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi ji has done the work of making Uttar Pradesh riot-free. There was a time when police personnel in Uttar Pradesh were scared of Bahubalis. But today, seeing the police, Bahubalis come to surrender. This is the change that has come in Uttar Pradesh because of Yogi ji's government," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister today inaugurated 'Sansad Khel Mahakumbh' in Basti. Hailing the development work of the BJP government, the union minister said, "Today Uttar Pradesh is in the first position in the housing scheme. It is first in providing electricity connection under the Saubhagya scheme. It ranks first in the construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission. It ranks first in providing maximum LPG connections."

Shah is on a two-day visit to Purvanchal and reached Varanasi on Friday. On the second day of his visit, he attended the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi earlier today. Following that, he laid the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh and later addressed a public rally. Shah's visit is significant in view of the upcoming high-stake Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The next elections are scheduled to be held early next year to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021