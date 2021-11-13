These are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION BOM21 MH-NAXALS-2ND LD ENCOUNTER Maha: 26 naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli district Nagpur/Mumbai: At least 26 naxals were killed on Saturday in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, over 900 km from Mumbai, senior officials said.

DEL59 PM-CRYPTOCURRENCY PM chairs meet on cryptocurrency; concerns raised over money laundering, terror financing risks New Delhi: Amid concerns over misleading claims of huge returns on cryptocurrency investment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting on the way forward on the issue, with government sources asserting that such unregulated markets cannot be allowed to become avenues for ''money laundering and terror financing''.

DEL42 DL-POLLUTION-KEJRIWAL Delhi pollution: Schools shut for week, construction works barred, govt employees to work from home New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools for a week, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city.

DEL49 UP-LD-SHAH Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh Yadav over Jinnah remarks in his LS constituency Azamgarh Azamgarh/Basti (UP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted the Samajwadi Party, alleging it stands for ''Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar (Ansari)'', and asserted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rid the Purvanchal region of ''mosquitoes and mafia''.

CAL12 MN-3RD LD AMBUSH-COMMANDANT Assam Rifles commander, family, among 7 killed in Manipur as peace is shattered Imphal: A commanding officer of the Assam Rifles, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the country's oldest paramilitary were killed on Saturday in a welter of IED blasts and burst of gunfire in Manipur's Churachandpur district, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

DEL45 BJP-CONG-LD HINDUTVA India was partially a Muslim nation in Congress rule: BJP New Delhi: Keeping up its attack on the Congress over the opposition party's criticism of Hindutva, the BJP claimed on Saturday that India was partially a ''Muslim nation'' when it was in power as sharia provisions were then part of the legal system and measures were taken to give them primacy even over Supreme Court judgment. DEL52 CONG-KA-LD BITCOIN SCAM Rahul says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger, Cong seeks SC-monitored probe New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday alleged a multi-crore Bitcoin scam and its cover-up by the BJP government in Karnataka and demanded that an independent investigation be conducted into the matter by a Supreme Court-monitored SIT.

BOM18 MH-VIOLENCE-2ND LD AMRAVATI Maha: Four-day curfew in Amravati, internet shut down as fresh violence erupts Amravati: Internet services were shut down and a four-day curfew was imposed on Saturday in Maharashtra's Amravati city which witnessed fresh violence during a Bandh, a senior police official said.

LEGAL LGD11 SC-MULLAPERIYAR Issue of Mullaperiyar dam a matter of continuous supervision, says SC New Delhi: The issue pertaining to the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam is a matter of ''continuous supervision'', the Supreme Court said on Saturday and asked the Tamil Nadu government to keep the seepage data ready for the court's perusal, if required.

LGD13 SC-2NDLD AIR POLLUTION It is an emergency situation, immediate measures required: SC on air pollution in Delhi-NCR New Delhi: Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an ''emergency'' situation, the Supreme Court on Saturday suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital as it asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality.

FOREIGN FGN20 CHINA-XI-BIDEN-SUMMIT Ahead of Xi-Biden summit, China asks US to stop supporting 'Taiwan independence' Beijing: Ahead of the virtual summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden next week, Beijing on Saturday asked Washington to stop support for Taiwan's independence, and said the two countries should meet halfway to repair the bilateral ties. By KJM Varma FGN16 CHINA-US-BRI-B3W China rebranding BRI to rival Biden’s B3W with focus on green finance, inclusive development Beijing: China appears to be rebranding its multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), bracing for competition with US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, which lays emphasis on transparency and democratic values. By KJM Varma FGN6 UN-INDIAN-PROFESSOR-ELECTION Prof. Bimal Patel elected to International Law Commission for 5-yr term United Nations: Professor Bimal Patel, Vice-Chancellor of the Rashtriya Raksha University and Member of the National Security Advisory Board of India, has been elected to the International Law Commission for a five-year term, in a hard-fought election at the United Nations. By Yoshita Singh PTI MGA MGA

