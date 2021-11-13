Left Menu

Mayawati's mother dies at 92

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:31 IST
BSP president Mayawati's mother Ramrati died from heart failure in Delhi on Saturday.

Ramrati, 92, died at a hospital in the national capital where she was undergoing treatment, according to a release issued here by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and others extended their condolences on the demise of Mayawati's mother.

The BSP release said that Mayawati left for Delhi soon after getting information about the death of her mother. The last rites will be performed in Delhi on Sunday, it said.

BSP leaders and workers offered condolences on the death of the party president's mother and prayed for peace to the soul.

About a year ago, Mayawati's father Prabhudayal had died at the age of 95, the release added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Adityanath said, ''The demise of Smt. Ramrati, the revered mother of former UP chief minister and national president of BSP Ms. Mayawati is extremely sad. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.'' SP chief Yadav, in a tweet, condoled the death of Mayawati's mother and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

BJP's state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary Sunil Bansal also extended their condolences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

