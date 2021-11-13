Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:52 IST
Entire nation stands firmly with valiant security forces: Amit Shah on Manipur ambush
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed anguish over the ambush on a convoy of the Assam Rifles in Manipur that claimed seven lives and said the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will not go in vain.

A commanding officer of the Assam Rifles, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the country's oldest paramilitary force, were killed on Saturday in a welter of IED blasts and burst of gunfire in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

''Anguished over a cowardly attack on Assam Riffles convoy in Manipur. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands firmly with our valiant security forces. The sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go in vain,'' Shah tweeted. The attack was carried out by suspected militants of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), an insurgent group in Manipur demanding a separate homeland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

