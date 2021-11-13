Left Menu

T'gana Minister Mohamood Ali to represent State in southern zonal council meeting

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:18 IST
Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI): Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mohamood Ali and State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would attend the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council to be held in the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The meeting would be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

''Mohd Mohamood Ali, Minister for Home, Prisons and Fire Services and representative of the State of Telangana, and Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary to government of Telangana as advisor, are going to attend the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council scheduled for November 14, 2021 at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh,'' the State Chief Secretary said in a letter to the Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

