T'gana Minister Mohamood Ali to represent State in southern zonal council meeting
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI): Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mohamood Ali and State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would attend the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council to be held in the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
The meeting would be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
''Mohd Mohamood Ali, Minister for Home, Prisons and Fire Services and representative of the State of Telangana, and Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary to government of Telangana as advisor, are going to attend the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council scheduled for November 14, 2021 at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh,'' the State Chief Secretary said in a letter to the Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to launch BJP's membership drive in Lucknow today
BJP govts work for poorest of poor: Amit Shah
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow
If you want PM Modi in 2024, ensure Yogi wins in 2022 polls: Amit Shah to UP voters
After UNESCO tag, renewed focus on Telangana's Ramappa Temple