BJP govt removed ‘stench’ of communalism, nepotism, dynastic politics from UP

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday said the BJP government has removed the ''stench” of communalism, nepotism, dynastic politics, and riots from the state.

Addressing a public function here which was presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have spread ''fragrance” through the work done by them.

He was speaking on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of an upcoming state university here which will be spread over an area of 49.42 acre and is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 108 crore.

Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of higher education, said the university will usher in a new revolution in the field of education and operate various job-oriented courses pertaining to nursing, pharmacy and computers.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Sharma said many leaders will come to the state where assembly elections are due early next year posing as “seasonal devotees” of Lord Ram, but some of them promote Jinnah's thought, while others support Taliban's thought.

However, Uttar Pradesh has changed now, he said.

People will only like a party which will ensure development, construct toilets, provide gas connections, electricity, build houses for the poor and give Kisan Samman Nidhi, Sharma said.

