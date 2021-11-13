Left Menu

BJP govt removed ‘stench’ of communalism, nepotism, dynastic politics from UP

PTI | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:27 IST
BJP govt removed ‘stench’ of communalism, nepotism, dynastic politics from UP
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday said the BJP government has removed the ''stench” of communalism, nepotism, dynastic politics, and riots from the state.

Addressing a public function here which was presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have spread ''fragrance” through the work done by them.

He was speaking on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of an upcoming state university here which will be spread over an area of 49.42 acre and is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 108 crore.

Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of higher education, said the university will usher in a new revolution in the field of education and operate various job-oriented courses pertaining to nursing, pharmacy and computers.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Sharma said many leaders will come to the state where assembly elections are due early next year posing as “seasonal devotees” of Lord Ram, but some of them promote Jinnah's thought, while others support Taliban's thought.

However, Uttar Pradesh has changed now, he said.

People will only like a party which will ensure development, construct toilets, provide gas connections, electricity, build houses for the poor and give Kisan Samman Nidhi, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021