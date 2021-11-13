BJP will defeat SP, BSP & Cong - all three put together: UP Dy CM

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the BJP will defeat all three key opposition parties SP, BSP and Congress even if they fight the upcoming state assembly elections together.

Maurya made the claim in a meeting with party MPs, MLAs, other party leaders and workers here.

''Even if all three opposition parties -- Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress -- fight the assembly elections together, we will defeat them,'' he said.

The Deputy CM also sought to know Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's stand on the alleged anti-Hindu utterances of her party leaders Salman Khurshid and Rashid Alvi.

While Khurshid has likened the RSS to Islamic terror outfit ISIS and Boko Haram in his recent book, Alvi recently remarked that not all who chant Jai Shri Ram are saints.

''She herself keeps roaming around as a 'pujarin' (priestess) but her two party leaders keep on saying derogatory things about Hindu organisations and those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. What would she say about them?'' he asked.

Referring to Priyanka Gandhi questioning UP's law and order, Maurya asked why she does not go to the Congress-ruled states and take care of the law and order situation there.

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's Saturday demand from the BJP in Gorakhpur of an account of the alleged 600 per cent profit earned by oil companies in the state in three months, Maurya said the SP chief should first tell how much did his party earn during five years of his rule.

As for the earnings, Maurya said, the profits earned belongs to the oil companies and the tax that the government gets is spent on the poor.

Maurya announced several construction works including bridges in the district.

Maurya, however, sidestepped a question on film actor Kangana Ranaut's statement on the country getting ''real independence'' in 2014 and said, "Why are you talking of Himachal Pradesh in Uttar Pradesh?'' PTI CORR SAB RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)