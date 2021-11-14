Left Menu

Rein of Jharkhand in hands of 'middlemen', not CM: BJP's Raghubar Das

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 14-11-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 00:31 IST
Rein of Jharkhand in hands of 'middlemen', not CM: BJP's Raghubar Das
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national vice-president Raghubar Das on Saturday claimed that the JMM-led government in Jharkhand may fall any moment as the rein of the state is not in the hands of Chief Minister Hemant Soren but ''middlemen and commission takers''.

Das, a former chief minister of the state, also alleged that over 3000 Dalit and Adivasi women were exploited and tortured during the two-year rule of Soren who is ''weak and inefficient''.

Addressing the executive committee meeting of the Scheduled Caste Morcha of the state BJP here, Das said, ''The rein of the state is not in the hands of Chief Minister Soren but middlemen and commission takers''. Describing the JMM-Congress-RJD government as ''anti-Dalit and anti-Adivasi'', the BJP leader claimed that even the MLAs of the ruling coalition are not happy with the government and it could fall anytime.

The parties in the government treated the people belonging to Dalit, Adivasi, backward and neglected sections of the society as their vote bank and indulged in appeasement politics. Speaking on the occasion, the Morcha's national president Lal Singh Arya accused the Jharkhand government of failing to deliver on all fronts.

The law and order situation in the state is at its lowest ebb, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
3
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021