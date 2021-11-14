Left Menu

'Deeply sorry': UK's Sharma offers apology for last-minute changes to climate deal

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 14-11-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 01:22 IST

Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said on Saturday he was "deeply sorry" for how the gathering concluded with last minute changes on the wording about coal.

His voice breaking with emotion after hearing from vulnerable nations which expressed their anger over the changes to the text, he said: "May I just say to all delegates I apologise for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply sorry."

"I also understand the deep disappointment but I think as you have noted, it's also vital that we protect this package."

