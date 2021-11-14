Left Menu

BS Hooda suggests govt should buy stubble so farmers don't burn it

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Saturday that the government should buy the stubble from farmers so that they won't be forced to burn it.

ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 14-11-2021 04:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 04:40 IST
BS Hooda suggests govt should buy stubble so farmers don't burn it
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda talks to reportes in Rohtak (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Saturday that the government should buy the stubble from farmers so that they won't be forced to burn it. "Farmers are forced to burn it. Government should fix the Minimum Support Price on this, buy it from farmers and use it for other purposes like power generation," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly blamed stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana for the air pollution in the national capital. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said, "The level of pollution in Delhi is still high, till now stubble has been burnt at 45,000 places, the effect of which is read on the pollution level of Delhi."

The air quality of the national capital continues to remain in the 'Very Poor category', informed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Saturday. According to the government agencies, the AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
3
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021