PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 09:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.
Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest-serving prime minister.
''Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary,'' Modi tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
