Left Menu

Visionary who laid foundations of modern India: Cong pays tributes to Nehru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 10:30 IST
Visionary who laid foundations of modern India: Cong pays tributes to Nehru
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several Congress leaders on Sunday paid rich tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, with the party hailing the country's first prime minister as a visionary who laid the foundations of modern India.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi offered floral tributes at Shanti Vana in New Delhi, while several party leaders paid glowing tributes on social media to the Congress stalwart.

Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains the country's longest-serving prime minister.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi posted a quote of Nehru -- ''What we need is a generation of peace'' -- and said remembering India's first prime minister who greatly valued truth, unity, and peace.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid a tribute to Nehru and hailed the contribution of farmers, soldiers, and laborers while remembering India's first prime minister.

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hailed Nehru's contribution and said he played a major role in making India a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal paid a tribute to Nehru, saying, ''We are the children of our Republic he cherished and nourished. He built institutions of the future. He celebrated the diversity that is our strength.'' ''We should worry that what he stood for is slowly being demolished!'' he said.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, paid rich tributes to Nehru.

''A hero of our freedom movement, a visionary who laid the foundations of modern India, a nationalist who stood fearlessly to protect India's interests, and inspirational human who transformed the thought of generations, Pandit Nehru was a true son of Bharat Mata,'' the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021