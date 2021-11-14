Left Menu

Punjab BJP leaders meet PM Modi in Delhi

Ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, Punjab BJP leaders on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 12:39 IST
Punjab BJP leaders met PM Modi in New Delhi on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, Punjab BJP leaders on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. As per party sources, many important issues like farmers' protests, upcoming assembly polls, and Kartarpur Corridor were to be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on November 7, Ashwani Sharma said that the party will contest all 117 seats in Punjab in the upcoming Assembly elections. Punjab is slated to go to the Assembly polls in 2022.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

