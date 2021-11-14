Custodial deaths on rise in UP under 'Thoko Raaj', Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that custodial deaths have increased in Uttar Pradesh under 'Thoko Raaj' prevailing under the BJP-led Yogi Adtyanath government in the state. Talking to the media, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "Today, Uttar Pradesh is leading ahead of all the states in custodial deaths and this is because of the 'Thoko Raaj" which is running in the state. No one knows who would attack whom."

Referring to the Kasganj incident where a youth died in police custody, Yadav said," Innocent people are being killed. No one would imagine that the young man in Kasganj will die tying the string of his bottom wear with a tap. The police are creating fake stories. In Gorakhpur, the family members of the deceased were threatened not to file FIR by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police." He further said that people of the "Valmiki community were killed by police on Valmiki Jayanti".

He claimed that his party will come to power in the state where elections are due early next year He asserted that sensitive policing, smart policing is the need of the hour.

"With district recognition, airport, roads, laptops, ambulances, we applied developmental plans,which is why the public wants SP again. I don't believe the Yogi government has taken a big decision here in 4.5 years,"Akhilesh Yadav said during a press conference in Kushinagar as he is carrying out his party's Vijay Rath yatra. Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement, Akhilesh Yadav said, "SP has come up with JAM for Bharatiya Janata Party - J for 'Jhooth' (lies), A for 'Ahankaar' (arrogance) and M for 'Mehengai' (inflation). BJP has to give a reply on their own JAM."

Recently Amit Shah coined the acronym 'JAM' to take a dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement at a rally in Azamgarh on Saturday. He said "We brought JAM- J for Jan Dhan account, A for Aadhar Card, M for mobile phones. Now, SP also said to have brought a JAM, which is - 'J for Jinnah, A for Azam Khan and M for Mukhtar' Talking about the farmers' death, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In protest against the farm laws, several farmers lost their lives. The government is not bothered. The manner in which the government tried to crush the farmers' protest in UP, there are allegations against the son of MoS (Union Minister Ajay Mishra). Can you mow down the 'Annadata' with your jeep?"

"After that, they (BJP) were nullifying the laws. If they are given a chance again, they might crush the Constitution too. Farmers are dismayed, their incomes were not doubled but the inflation is increasing." The election in Uttar Pradesh is due in March next year. (ANI)

