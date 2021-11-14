JDU leader Leshi Singh refutes allegations of her involvement in journalist's murder, says "ready for inspection"

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader and MLA from Bihar's Dhamdaha seat Leshi Singh on Sunday refuted the allegations of her involvement in journalist Rintu Singh's murder and said that she is "ready for the inspection". Speaking to ANI, Leshi Singh said, "I am ready for inspection and have nothing to do with it. They have dragged me in this for no reason."

Earlier on Friday, a local journalist and ex-Zilla Parishad member in Purnia, Rintu Singh was shot dead in the Sarsi Police Station area. The deceased's family and relatives staged a protest on Saturday accusing Leshi Singh to be behind the murder. They also alleged negligence by the Station House Officer (SHO) who has been suspended now.

"What was his fault that he was killed? Just because he won the Zila Parishad polls and wanted to contest Assembly polls? Leshi Singh did this via her nephew. I don't trust the local Police, it should be probed by others," Anulika Singh, Rintu Singh's wife and Zilla Parishad member told the media. Reacting to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's remarks, Singh further said, "Tejashwi Yadav's name was involved in Shakti Malik case, he should resign first."

Her statement same in a backdrop of Yadav's remarks today which slammed the Bihar government as it did not take any action against the JDU leader even after the victim's family "clearly accused the leader and her nephew for the murder. The RJD leader also said that Bihar Chief Minister should also set a time frame if he is going to remove Leshi Singh from the position. "I was disturbed. Everyone should trust the leadership of the Nitish Kumar government," Singh said in response to this remark. (ANI)

